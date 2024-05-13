Aditya Birla Finance standalone net profit rises 28.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.35% to Rs 3471.13 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Finance rose 28.87% to Rs 584.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 453.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.35% to Rs 3471.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2491.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.93% to Rs 2220.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1553.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 54.21% to Rs 12702.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8236.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

3471.132491.0312702.228236.8775.0174.2374.9072.88826.20629.353107.432176.32793.61604.082987.072090.19584.79453.792220.861553.76

