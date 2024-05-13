Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Birla Finance standalone net profit rises 28.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Aditya Birla Finance standalone net profit rises 28.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 39.35% to Rs 3471.13 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Finance rose 28.87% to Rs 584.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 453.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.35% to Rs 3471.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2491.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.93% to Rs 2220.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1553.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 54.21% to Rs 12702.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8236.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3471.132491.03 39 12702.228236.87 54 OPM %75.0174.23 -74.9072.88 - PBDT826.20629.35 31 3107.432176.32 43 PBT793.61604.08 31 2987.072090.19 43 NP584.79453.79 29 2220.861553.76 43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Aditya Birla Capital gains on plan to amalgamate Aditya Birla Finance with itself

Aditya Birla Capital gains on investing Rs 50 cr in wholly owned subsidiary

ITC, Aditya Birla Capital, SpiceJet may see action

Aditya Birla Capital invest Rs 50 cr in Aditya Birla Capital Digital

ABFRL sizzles after board plans to demerge Madura Fashion &amp; Lifestyle biz

Volumes jump at Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd counter

Indegene jumps on debut

JK Cement gains after PAT soars to Rs 220 cr in Q4 FY24

Sensex slides 644 pts; auto shares under pressure; VIX soars over 13%

Finolex Inds records PAT of Rs 161 crore in Q4; EBITDA margin at 16.9%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 13 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story