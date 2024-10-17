Aditya Birla Money hits the roof on strong Q2 outcome

Aditya Birla Money was locked in an upper circuit of 2% at Rs 173.70 after the company reported 123.90% surge in net profit to Rs 26.69 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 11.92 crore posted in Q2 FY24.Revenue from operations jumped 30.39% year on year (YoY) to Rs 125.66 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 36.21 crore in the September quarter, up 115.40% from Rs 16.81 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.
Total expenses rose 12.85% YoY to Rs 91.12 crore during the quarter. Fees and commission expenses stood at Rs 23.97 crore( up 9.2% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 22.07 crore (up 0.18% YoY) during the period under review.
The company's revenue from broking business was at Rs 102.06 crore (up 21.99% YoY) while income from wholesale debt market business stood at Rs 22.87 crore (up 91.45% YoY) during the period under review.
On half-year basis, the company's net profit surged 101.54% to Rs 43.05 crore on 39.29% increase in revenue to Rs 243.51 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.
Aditya Birla Money (ABML) is a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital. The company is a stock broking and capital market products distributor, offering equity and derivative trading through NSE and BSE and currency derivative on MCX-SX and commodities trading through MCX and NCDEX.
