Aditya Birla Money hits the roof on strong Q2 outcome

Aditya Birla Money was locked in an upper circuit of 2% at Rs 173.70 after the company reported 123.90% surge in net profit to Rs 26.69 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 11.92 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 30.39% year on year (YoY) to Rs 125.66 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 36.21 crore in the September quarter, up 115.40% from Rs 16.81 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses rose 12.85% YoY to Rs 91.12 crore during the quarter. Fees and commission expenses stood at Rs 23.97 crore( up 9.2% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 22.07 crore (up 0.18% YoY) during the period under review.