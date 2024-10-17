Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar Index climbs to near 2 and half month high; US retail sales, ECB policy in focus

Dollar Index climbs to near 2 and half month high; US retail sales, ECB policy in focus

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The US dollar is staying largely unchanged on Thursday morning in Asia following a relentless rally since the start of October. Currently, the dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is seen trading at 103.39, a near two and half month high. Investor await further data from US for clarity in Federal course of action. Besides, sliding currency peers in the USD basket amid expectations of an interest rate cut by major central banks are also keeping the index at elevated levels. Safe haven demand amid persistent Middle East tensions and apprehension ahead of US Presidential elections is also keeping the greenback supported. Among basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are quoting at $1.0879 and $1.2986 respectively. Yesterday, GBPUSD fell sharply following slower than expected UK inflation data below BoEs target level for the first time in three years, prompting gains in the US dollar index. Ahead in the global day, US retail sales; ECB monetary policy statement would be watched.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 2: Kiwis on top, Jaiswal departs before lunch

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 450 pts, at 81,050; Nifty at 24,800; Auto, financials drag

HDFC Bank Q2 results preview: Muted qtr expected; loan-deposit ratio eyed

LIVE news updates: Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of Section 6A of Citizenship Act

Amazon unveils new range of Kindle readers, including colour display model

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story