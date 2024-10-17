Club Mahindra launches new property in Bharatpur, Rajasthan

Club Mahindra, the flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, has announced the launch of its latest property, Club Mahindra Bharatpur, in Rajasthan. This launch further enhances Club Mahindra's portfolio in the region, offering members an exceptional getaway that blends Bharatpur's rich cultural heritage with the resort's peaceful and scenic surroundings. Located at the periphery of the Keoladeo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of India's most famous bird sanctuaries, the resort offers guests the unique opportunity to experience an exceptional blend of wildlife and heritage, making it a must-visit for nature enthusiasts and birdwatchers alike.

Spread across 10 acres, the resort features 59 elegantly designed rooms including Hotel Units and Studio categories that blend traditional heritage charm with exquisite dor. Guests can savor local and multicuisine delights at the resort's restaurant, which offers local regional, and international cuisine. The resort also boasts a spa, a gym, and a swimming pool for fitness and leisure. The resort provides exclusive banqueting options for special occasions, featuring a sprawling lawn that can accommodate up to 500 guests, offering privacy and elegance for unforgettable events.

Club Mahindra Bharatpur's highlight is its proximity to the renowned Keoladeo National Park, one of India's most famous bird sanctuaries. Home to over 370 bird species, the park makes the resort a haven for nature lovers and birdwatchers. The sight of peacocks roaming freely around the resort adds to the unique, serene experience for guests.

