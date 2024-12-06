Advait Infra hits the roof on bagging optical wire order

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Advait Infratech was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1,713.35 after the company received an order for supply and installation of 24 F OPGW (optical ground wire) from NRSS XXXI (B) Transmission on 5 December 2024.

The contract comprises supply and installation of 24 F OPGW on a turnkey basis for the 400 KV Kurukshetra-Malerkotla line.

The project is to be executed in 7 months.

Advait Infratech is engaged in business of providing products and solutions for power transmission, power substation and telecommunication infrastructure fields.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 21.1% to Rs 4.3 crore on a 5.6% slide in net sales to Rs 46.19 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

