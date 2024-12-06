Dhani Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ITI Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd and HBL Power Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 December 2024.

Dhani Services Ltd soared 14.34% to Rs 96.72 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 20.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

ITI Ltd surged 9.80% to Rs 310.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rain Industries Ltd spiked 8.15% to Rs 179.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92705 shares in the past one month.

Gabriel India Ltd jumped 7.93% to Rs 474.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 99573 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11818 shares in the past one month.

HBL Power Systems Ltd exploded 7.25% to Rs 679.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

