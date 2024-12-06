Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhani Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dhani Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ITI Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd and HBL Power Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 December 2024.

ITI Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd and HBL Power Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 December 2024.

Dhani Services Ltd soared 14.34% to Rs 96.72 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 20.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

ITI Ltd surged 9.80% to Rs 310.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rain Industries Ltd spiked 8.15% to Rs 179.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92705 shares in the past one month.

Gabriel India Ltd jumped 7.93% to Rs 474.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 99573 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11818 shares in the past one month.

HBL Power Systems Ltd exploded 7.25% to Rs 679.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex muted at 81,800 as RBI keeps rates unchanged; Nifty at 24,700; PSBs gain

LIVE news: Wad of currency notes recovered from Abhishek Manu Singhvi's seat; Dhankhar orders probe

RBI MPC LIVE: Prudence, practicality & timing will continue to be our philosophy, says Governor Das

Bluesky isn't new Twitter, its resemblance to old one is drawing users

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 1: Starc claims 3; India slump from 69-1 to 82-4

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story