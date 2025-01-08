Advait Infratech gains on bagging order from GETCO

Advait Infratech rose 1.82% to Rs 1,555 after the company announced that it has received an order from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO) for supply and installation of HTLS Conductor

The order involves the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the conversion of lines with DOG Conductor into equivalent HTLS Conductor, which offers higher ampacity. The work will be carried out for two lines: (1) 66KV Dhrangadhra (220KV)-Dhrangadhra Line and (2) 66KV Viramgam-KANZ Line, under the Surendranagar Circle.

The company confirmed that the order was received on 6 January 2025 and is expected to be completed within six months.

Advait Infratech is engaged in business of providing products and solutions for power transmission, power substation and telecommunication infrastructure fields.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 21.1% to Rs 4.3 crore on a 5.6% slide in net sales to Rs 46.19 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

