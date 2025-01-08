Advait Infratech receives order from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation

Advait Infratech has received an order from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation for supply, installation, testing & commissioning of conversion of line with DOG Conductor into equivalent HTLS Conductor (Equivalent weight of DOG Conductor with Higher Ampacity) of Surendranagar Circle for (1) 66KV Dhrangadhra (220KV) - Dhrangadhra Line (2) 66KV Viramgam - KANZ Line dated 06-Jan-2025.

