Advait Infratech receives order from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Advait Infratech has received an order from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation for supply, installation, testing & commissioning of conversion of line with DOG Conductor into equivalent HTLS Conductor (Equivalent weight of DOG Conductor with Higher Ampacity) of Surendranagar Circle for (1) 66KV Dhrangadhra (220KV) - Dhrangadhra Line (2) 66KV Viramgam - KANZ Line dated 06-Jan-2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

