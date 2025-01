EMS has received a letter of acceptance for design and build sewage treatment plants of installed capacity 120, 40 & 35 MLD and all appurtenant structures and allied Works with O & M of 15 years on DBOT basis from Indore Municipal Corporation, Indore. The estimated order value is approximately Rs. 416.46 crore wherein EMS is having 26 % share with the other JV partner.

