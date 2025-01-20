Advait Infratech wins order from Karnataka Renewable Energy Development

Advait Infratech has received an order from Karnataka Renewable Energy Development for Design, Development Deployment and maintenance of Web Based Online Portal and Mobile Application for the implementation of Off Grid or Stand-Alone Solar Pumps (40,000 Nos) under PM KUSUM Component 'B' scheme in the State of Karnataka including cloud services, Integration with payment and SMS gateway, configuration of RMS devices and integration with SEDM portal and also Operations and maintenance for a period of 5 years - Reg.

