Sterlite Tech slides as net loss widens to Rs 24 crore in Q3 FY25

Sterlite Technologies declined 1.03% to Rs 110.40 after the company's consolidated net loss of Rs 24 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 14 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined 10.76% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,261 crore in the third quarter of FY25.

The firm posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 34 crore in Q3 FY25 compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 16 crore for Q2 FY25.

EBITDA decreased by 11.92% to Rs 133 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 151 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin reduced to 10.5% in Q3 FY25 as against 10.7% in Q2 FY25. The company credited the growth to its Optical Networking Business (ONB), which achieved approximately 8% YoY revenue growth alongside improved profitability.

STLs open order book stood at Rs 9,050 crore, supported by its three key segments: optical networking, global services, and digital. The company said that it has made strides in sustainability, installing 4,523 kW solar panels at its Aurangabad and Silvassa plants to reduce its carbon footprint.

Ankit Agarwal, managing director, STL, said, We are well positioned to capitalise on opportunities in the evolving market landscape with our focus on new product development, diversified customer segments, and key global markets. Our data centre and enterprise product portfolio continues to gain traction, driving increased customer interest and market adoption.

Sterlite Technologies is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, rural, FTTx, enterprise, and data centre networks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News