Afcons Infra emerges as L1 bidder for orders worth Rs 4,787 cr

Afcons Infra emerges as L1 bidder for orders worth Rs 4,787 cr

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Afcons Infrastructure informed that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for the tender floated by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) of Rs 4,787.20 crore.

The civil construction company has been selected for two projects for construction of the access-controlled Pune Ring Road (East) Packages PRR E5 and E7. Both the projects are to be completed within 36 months.

The package PRR E5 entails construction of Pune Ring Road (East) from Valati, Taluka Haveli to Sonori, Taluka Purandar, District Pune. The bid cost of this project is Rs 2,718.50 crore.

The package PRR E5 entails construction of Pune Ring Road (East) from Garade, Taluka Purandar to Shiware, Taluka Bhor, District Pune. The bid cost of this project is Rs 2,068.70 crore.

Afcons Infrastructure is flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a diversified Indian conglomerate. It has a legacy of over six decades, with a strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex EPC projects both within India and internationally.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 30% to Rs 135.43 crore despite a 11.22% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 2959.89 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip slipped 3.92% to Rs 479.60 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

