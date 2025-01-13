India's total renewable energy installed capacity spikes nearly 16% on year

Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has highlighted the remarkable progress in India's renewable energy sector, highlighting significant achievements between December 2023 and December 2024. As of December 2024, India's total renewable energy installed capacity has reached 209.44 GW, marking an impressive 15.84% increase compared to 180.80 GW in December 2023. The total capacity added during 2024 amounted to 28.64 GW, representing a significant year-on-year increase of 119.46% compared to the 13.05 GW added in 2023.

In 2024, solar power spearheaded this growth with the addition of 24.54 GW, reflecting a 33.47% rise in its cumulative installed capacity from 73.32 GW in 2023 to 97.86 GW in 2024. Wind energy also contributed to this expansion, with an additional 3.42 GW installed in 2024, increasing the total wind capacity to 48.16 GW, a growth of 7.64% from 2023.

Bioenergy has also shown remarkable growth, with its installed capacity rising from 10.84 GW in December 2023 to 11.35 GW in December 2024, reflecting a 4.70% increase. Small hydro power projects saw incremental growth, with installed capacity increasing from 4.99 GW in 2023 to 5.10 GW in 2024, representing a 2.20% rise.

