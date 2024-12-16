Afcons Infra hits record high on Rs 1,007-cr LoA from MP Metro Rail Company

Afcons Infrastructure jumped 4.04% to Rs 543.75 after the company received letter of acceptance (LoA) from Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Company for construction Package BH-05 of Bhopal Metro Rail Project of Rs 1,006.74 crore.

The order entails part design and construction of elevated viaduct, 13 elevated metro stations which will connect Bhadbhada Chauraha to Ratnagiri Tiraha (excluding an elevated passenger interchange Metro Rail Station) between chainage and access to depot between chainages for blue line for Bhopal Metro Rail Project.

The bid project cost stood at Rs 1,006.74 crore and it is expected to complete in 36 months.

Afcons Infrastructure is flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a diversified Indian conglomerate. It has a legacy of over six decades, with strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex EPC projects both within India and internationally.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 30% to Rs 135.43 crore despite of 11.22% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 2959.89 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The counter hit a life high at Rs 564.40 in todays intraday session.

