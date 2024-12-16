SBEC Sugar hits the roof after receiving approval to expand capacity to 10,000 TCD

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Image
Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
SBEC Sugar was locked in 10% upper circuit at Rs 61.82 after the company said that it has received 'consent to establish (CTE)' for expansion of the plant capacity to 10,000 tons of cane crushed per day (TCD).

According to the companys annual report for 2023-24, the firms plant is ocated at Village Malakpur, District Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

The plant started with an initial crushing capacity of 3,500 tons of cane crushed per day (TCD), which has been gradually increased to 9,000 TCD.

"The company is considering augmenting its production capacity in due course to 10,000 TCD, SBEC Sugar had said.

The first phase to increase the plant capacity upto 9,000 TCD was completed and has been operative from SS 2022-23.

"The company is considering on second phase to increase its capacity upto 10,000 TCD," the firm had stated.

SBEC Sugar is a sugar manufacturer and is promoted by Modi Group and SBEC Systems, UK.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 30.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 20.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.85% to Rs 137.12 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

