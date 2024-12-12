Afcons Infra JV emerges as L-1 bidder for Rs 504-cr water supply project

Afcons Infrastructure announced that its joint venture (JV) Afcons-Hindustan has declared the lowest bidder (L1) for water supply project worth Rs 503.85 crore under the government's Jal Jeevan Mission.

According to a regulatory filing, the JV has been awarded the contract by the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) of Udaipur, through the E-procurement System of the Government of Rajasthan. The project will involve the supply of water to 353 villages in the Dungarpur district, specifically covering the Chikhli, Simalwara, Jonthary, and Galiyakot blocks.

The scope of work includes the construction of an intake well, a water treatment plant (WTP), and the entire transmission system up to the Overhead Service Reservoirs (OHSRs), sourced from the Kadana Back Water (Mahi Dam). The project will also include Operation and Maintenance (O&M) services for 10 years, following a one-year defect liability period.

The official announcement was made after market hours on Wednesday, 11 December 2024.

Afcons Infrastructure is flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a diversified Indian conglomerate. It has a legacy of over six decades, with strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex EPC projects both within India and internationally.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 30% to Rs 135.43 crore despite of 11.22% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 2959.89 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.51% to Rs 527.25 on the BSE.

