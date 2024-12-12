Volumes jump at Godrej Properties Ltd counter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Godrej Properties Ltd saw volume of 32.37 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 158.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20375 shares

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 December 2024.

Godrej Properties Ltd saw volume of 32.37 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 158.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20375 shares. The stock dropped 1.36% to Rs.2,871.70. Volumes stood at 11508 shares in the last session.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd notched up volume of 4.37 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 61.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7106 shares. The stock slipped 5.72% to Rs.6,879.95. Volumes stood at 15220 shares in the last session.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd witnessed volume of 32.91 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.86 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.79% to Rs.87.98. Volumes stood at 3.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Gland Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 25919 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5991 shares. The stock gained 1.66% to Rs.1,804.75. Volumes stood at 4592 shares in the last session.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd notched up volume of 91473 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25912 shares. The stock slipped 3.69% to Rs.682.50. Volumes stood at 29990 shares in the last session.

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

