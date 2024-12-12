Incarnation Specialty selects IntellectAI and InsureMO for its transformation journey

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
IntellectAI, the Insurtech business unit of Intellect Design Arena offering AI and data-powered underwriting solutions, and InsureMO, a leading global insurance infrastructure platform, announced that Incarnation Specialty, signed on as the latest MGA client for IntellectAI's underwriting workbench, eMACH.ai Xponent, with the InsureMO policy admin system.

As an Managing General Agency (MGA) with specialised inland and ocean marine insurance offerings, Incarnation selected two insurtech companies because they were looking to rapidly mobilise and launch an end-to-end underwriting and policy admin solution to ingest, underwrite, rate, quote and bind submissions, and issue and manage policy lifecycles.

eMACH.ai Xponent is a highly configurable, feature-rich AI-powered, end-to-end workbench for account-centric underwriting built on Purple Fabric platform enhanced by eMACH.ai framework. Purple Fabric is an advanced enterprise AI platform that uses a low-code, self-service approach to enable enterprises to quickly build and implement AI solutions. This strategy reduces costs and time investment while fostering creativity.

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 10:48 AM IST

