AGI Greenpac board approves fund raising upto Rs 1,500 cr

AGI Greenpac informed that its board has approved proposal for raising of funds through issuance of equity shares and/or equity linked securities for up to Rs 1,500 crore, subject to necessary approvals.

The company may raise funds through one or more of the permissible modes including but not limited to public issue, rights issue, preferential issue, private placement, qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered under applicable laws.

Agi Greenpac is a focused packaging products company that caters to non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages, pharmaceuticals, perfumery, cosmetics and F&B industries.

The firm reported a 65.4% jump in net profit to Rs 56.1 crore in Q2 FY24 from Rs 34 crore in Q2 FY23. Total income during the period under review rose by 20.5% YoY to Rs 619.9 crore.

The scrip fell 2.65% to currently trade at Rs 1,207.65 on the BSE.

