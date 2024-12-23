Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piramal Ent rises as board OKs raising Rs 2,000-cr via NCDs

Piramal Ent rises as board OKs raising Rs 2,000-cr via NCDs

Image
Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Piramal Enterprises added 1.05% to Rs 1,105.10 after the administrative committee of its board approved the public issuance of secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranches.

The debentures will have a face value of Rs 1,000 each.

Piramal Enterprises (PEL) is a leading diversified NBFC in India with a presence across retail lending, wholesale lending, and fund-based platforms. The company has investments and assets worth around $10 billion, with a network of branches across 26 states/UTs.

The NBFC reported a 238.2% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 162.97 crore on a 9.2% rise in total income to Rs 2,486.18 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SRM Contractors rises after securing work order from NHAI worth Rs 106 crore

Broader mkt drops; realty shares in demand; VIX tumbles 6.63%

Mayank Cattle Food spurts on expanding distribution network

Redtape gains after board to mull interim dividend, bonus issue

Metal shares gain

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story