L&T's engineering systems division bags 'major' order from Indian Army

Larsen & Toubro informed that its precision engineering systems business vertical of L&T secured 'major' order for the supply of K9 Vajra-T Artillery Platforms to the Indian Army.

The value of the contract, according to L&T's internal classification, ranges between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore.

The K9 Vajra-T, a 155 mm, 52-calibre tracked self-propelled artillery platform adapted from the South Korean self-propelled howitzer K9 Thunder, is co-developed by L&T and Hanwha Aerospace, to suit customised requirements of the Indian Army for operations in varied terrains, including deserts, plains and high-altitude regions.

In 2017, L&T had won the contract for the first batch of 100 K9 Vajra-T platforms through a global competitive bidding and after successful field evaluation. The company delivered the Vajra Platforms ahead of schedule, thus demonstrating its capability to design, develop and manufacture such complex defence systems. These platforms have performed exceptionally well since induction.

Like the first batch, the second batch of the K9 Vajra-T too will be manufactured at our Armoured Systems Complex at Hazira in Gujarat. The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility was dedicated to the nation by Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in Jan 2019 and it has since been playing a key role in developing and building armoured and artillery platforms in an integrated industrial ecosystem comprising of several MSME partners, said Arun Ramchandani, Senior VP & Head L&T Precision Engineering & Systems.

We are focused on helping build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and making Indias defence forces self-reliant with indigenously manufactured equipment, he added.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customerfocused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

Also Read

The company reported 5.36% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,395.29 crore in Q2 FY25 on 20.64% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 61,554.58 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News