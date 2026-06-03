AJAX Engineering announced the appointment of Ketan Pendse as its chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel, effective June 2, 2026.

The board took note of the resignation of Ganesh B J as interim chief financial officer (CFO) with immediate effect. He stepped down following the appointment of Ketan Pendse as the company's CFO.

A Chartered Accountant with over 24 years of experience, Pendse has held leadership roles across finance, treasury, governance, risk management, and business transformation. Prior to joining Ajax Engineering, he served as CFO and whole-time director at TKIL Industries (formerly Thyssenkrupp Industries India).

Over his career, he has developed expertise in controllership, accounting, taxation, treasury, compliance, procurement, commercial project management, and enterprise risk management. He has also led initiatives related to governance, digitization, working capital optimization, and financial controls.