Indian Hotels Co's 'Accelerate 2030' strategy ignites investor interest

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) spurted 3.08% to Rs 760 after unveiling its ambitious 'Accelerate 2030' strategy.

The strategy aims to double consolidated revenue, grow its hotel portfolio to 700+, and expand its brand presence. Key growth drivers include traditional businesses, management fees, and new and re-imagined businesses.

Traditional businesses will be enabled by RevPAR leadership, asset management initiatives and inventory expansion of existing assets. Management fee is expected to cross Rs 1,000 crore by 2030, led by not like for like growth and increasing share of managed inventory.

New businesses, comprising of Ginger, Qmin, amStays & Trails and Tree of Life will rapidly scale through a capital light route, delivering a revenue CAGR of 30%+, while the re-imagined businesses of The Chambers and TajSATS, will continue their growth momentum.

IHCL will also expand its international presence in global gateway cities with the Taj brand and prioritize domestic growth in Tier I and II cities with brands like Tree of Life, Gateway, and Ginger.

IHCL plans to invest up to Rs 5,000 crore over the next five years to strengthen its existing assets and pursue future growth opportunities. The company remains committed to its dividend policy, distributing 20-40% of PAT to shareholders.

Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer, IHCL said, "IHCL has surpassed its guidance by achieving a portfolio of 350 hotels, with over 200 hotels in operation and delivered ten consecutive quarters of record financial performance. IHCL will expand its brandscape with the launch of new brands, tapping the heterogenous market landscape and taking its portfolio to 700 hotels by 2030. Doubling its Consolidated revenue to INR 15,000 crores, scaling new and re-imagined businesses to 25%+ share of revenue and continue to generate industry-leading margins and return on investment, while maintaining its renowned service excellence."

Indian Hotels Company is a leading hospitality group in India. It operates a diverse portfolio of brands including the iconic Taj, SeleQtions, Tree of Life, Vivanta, Gateway, and Ginger, catering to various customer segments. With a strong focus on Indian hospitality and world-class service, IHCL has a global presence spanning 13 countries and over 150 locations, with a total of 350 hotels, including 118 under development.

