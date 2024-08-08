Alembic Pharma Q1 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 135 cr

The pharmaceutical company's consolidated net profit increased 11.69% to Rs 134.71 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 120.60 crore posted in Q1 FY24.Revenue from operations grew 5.09% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,561.73 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
Profit before tax was at Rs 157.03 crore in Q1 FY25, up 21.02% from Rs 129.76 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.
EBIDTA grew 14% YoY to Rs 239 crore while EBIDTA margin stood at 15.3% during the period under review.
On the segmental front, API revenue was Rs 259 crore (down 15% YoY). In the Formulations business, India revenue was Rs 572 crore (up 9% YoY), US revenue was Rs 461 crore (up 18% YoY) and Ex-US revenue was Rs 271 crore (up 2% YoY).
Shaunak Amin, MD of Alembic Pharmaceuticals said, India Branded Business continues to work on improving the execution ability both in quality & scale. The Specialty and Animal health segment witnessed robust growth.
The USFDA conducted an audit at our Formulation facility F1, without any observations, underscoring our dedication to compliance and quality. The US business grew by 18% during the quarter.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals is in the business of development, manufacturing, and marketing of Pharmaceuticals products i.e. Formulations and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.
The scrip shed 0.11% to end at Rs 1,218.65 on the BSE. The counter hit an all-time high of Rs 1,285.60 in todays intraday session.
