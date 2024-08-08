BLS E-Services consolidated net profit rises 133.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.01% to Rs 75.35 croreNet profit of BLS E-Services rose 133.27% to Rs 11.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.01% to Rs 75.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 75.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales75.3575.34 0 OPM %15.5711.39 -PBDT18.489.28 99 PBT17.348.59 102 NP11.995.14 133
Powered by Capital Market - Live News