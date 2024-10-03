Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic Pharma receives USFDA approval for Lamotrigine Extended-Release Tablets

Alembic Pharma receives USFDA approval for Lamotrigine Extended-Release Tablets

Image
Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Lamotrigine Extended-Release Tablets USP, 200 mg, 250 mg, and 300 mg. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Lamictal XR Extended-Release Tablets, 200 mg, 250 mg, and 300 mg, of GlaxoSmithKline LLC (GSK).

Lamotrigine extended-release tablets are indicated for adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures and partial-onset seizures with or without secondary generalization in patients aged 13 years and older. Also indicated for conversion to monotherapy in patients aged 13 years and older with partial-onset seizures who are receiving treatment with a single antiepileptic drug.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Lamotrigine Extended-Release Tablets USP, 200 mg, 250 mg, and 300 mg have an estimated market size of US$ 163 million for twelve months ending June 2024 according to IQVIA. Alembic has a cumulative total of 216 ANDA approvals (188 final approvals and 28 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Hurricane Kirk strengthens into Category 3 storm in Atlantic Ocean

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens down 700pts, at 83,150, Nifty down 230pts, at 25,550

French Embassy in Iran issues travel warnings over tensions with Israel

Navratri 2024: How are FII, DII, retail investors positioned in the market?

Harris surveys Hurricane havoc; gives meals, consoles families in Georgia

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story