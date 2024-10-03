Stock Alert : Hero Motocorp, Dabur India, Maruti Suzuki India, Marico, HDFC Bank

Securities in F&O ban: Bandhan Bank, Birla Soft, Hindustan Copper, RBL Bank Stocks to watch: Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Hero Motocorp has reported motorcycle sales of 5.97 lakh units in September 2024, jumping 21% YoY. Scooter sales stood at 39,521 unitsin September 2024, down 6% YoY. Domestic sales reached 6.16 lakh units in September 2024, up 19% YoY while exports jumped 22% to 20,344 units in September 2024. Maruti Suzuki Indias total sales stood at 1.84 lakh units in September 2024, reflecting a year on year increase of 1.9%. Domestic sales declined 1.2% YoY to 1.57 lakh units while exports jumped 23% YoY to 27,728 units in September 2024.

Dabur India expects to see a negative impact on consumer offtake in the second quarter due to heavy rains and floods across the country, particularly affecting the beverage category. As a result, the company anticipates a mid-single-digit decline in consolidated revenue and expects operating margins to decrease in the mid- to high teens range.

Maricos domestic business posted mid-single digit volume growth, showing sequential improvement in the September quarter. International business saw low-teen growth in constant currency terms.

HDFC Bank has incorporated HDFC Securities IFSC at GIFT City.

Aurobindo Pharma has received USFDA approval for cephalexin tablets. Cephalexin tablets are used to treat infections caused by microorganisms.

CSB Banks total deposits jumped 25% YoY to Rs 31,841 crore in Q2 FY25. The banks gross advance stood at Rs 26,871 crore, up 20% YoY in Q2 FY25.

ITCs unit, Infotech acquired Blazeclan Technologies for Rs 485 crore.

Coal India has reported production at 50.9 million metric tonnes, down 1% YoY and sales at 54.4 million metric tonnes, down 1.4% YoY.

Zuari Industries has acquired a 50% stake in Forte Furniture form joint venture partner Fbryki Mebil Forte.

NMDC has reported production of iron ore for the month of September at 3.04 metric tonnes (MT) and sales at 3.54 MT.

