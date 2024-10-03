NMDC iron ore production rises YoY to 3.04 MT in Sept'24

The state-owned miner's iron ore production increased by 1.33% to 3.04 million tonnes (MT) in September 2024 as against 3 MT produced in September 2023.

Iron ore sales in the month of September 2024 stood at 3.54 MT, registering de-growth of 13.83% as compared to 3.11 MT recorded in the same period a year ago.

Sequentially, the PSU miner's iron ore production declined by 0.98% and iron ore sales fell by 12.74% in September 2024.

NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka. As of June 2024, the Government of India held 60.79% stake in the firm.