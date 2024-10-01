Coal output rises nearly 6% on year in first half of FY25

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Ministry of Coal has reported steady increase in coal production during the month of September 2024. India achieved 68.94 Million Ton (MT) of output in the month. This figure exceeds last year's production of 67.26 MT for the same month, reflecting growth of 2.49%. The cumulative coal production (up to September 2024) has reached 453.01MT (Provisional) in FY 24-25 as compared to 427 .97 MT during the same period in FY 23-24, with a growth of 5.85%. Coal dispatch also saw notable growth in September 2024, reaching 73.37 MT, compared to 70.31 MT during the same period in FY 23-24, with a growth of 4.35%. The Cumulative Coal dispatch (up to September 2024) stood at 487.87 MT (Provisional) in FY 24-25, compared to 462.27 MT during the same period in FY 23-24, with a growth of 5.54%. The total coal stock as on 29th September 2024 has recorded remarkable growth reaching at 33.46 MT (provisional) as compared to 22.15 MT as on 29th September 2023, reflecting a growth of 51.07%.

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 6:49 PM IST

