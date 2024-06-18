Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules, 75 mg and 150 mg and Tentative approval for Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules, 110 mg. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Pradaxa Capsules, 75 mg, 110 mg, and 150 mg of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Boehringer).

Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules are indicated for reduction of risk of stroke and systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation in adult patients; treatment and reduction in the risk of recurrence of deep venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolism in adult patients. Refer label for a detailed indication.

Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules 75 mg and 150 mg have an estimated market size of US$ 179 million for twelve months ending Mar 2024 according to IQVIA. Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules 110 mg have an estimated market size of US$ 5 million for twelve months ending Mar 2024 according to IQVIA.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 205 ANDA approvals (178 final approvals and 27 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

