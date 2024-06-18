SPS Steels Rolling Mills consolidated net profit declines 10.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.37% to Rs 849.92 croreNet profit of SPS Steels Rolling Mills declined 10.16% to Rs 55.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.37% to Rs 849.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 623.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 29.98% to Rs 115.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 165.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.41% to Rs 2054.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1828.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
