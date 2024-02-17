Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alirox Abrasives reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Alirox Abrasives reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 17 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.10 crore

Net loss of Alirox Abrasives reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.100.10 0 OPM %-260.00-140.00 -PBDT-0.150.06 PL PBT-0.180.03 PL NP-0.190.01 PL

First Published: Feb 17 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

