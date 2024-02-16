Board of CRISIL approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 16 February 2024

The Board of CRISIL at its meeting held on 16 February 2024 has accepted the resignation of Ewout Steenbergen (DIN: 07956962) with effect from the close of business hours on 16 February 2024 as Director and Chair of the Board.

The Board approved the appointment of Yann Le Pallec (DIN: 05173118) as Chairman of the Board with effect from 17 February 2024;

The Board also approved the appointment of Saugata Saha (DIN: 10496237) as an Additional Director (Non Executive) of the Company with effect from 17 February 2024.

