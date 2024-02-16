Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of CRISIL approves change in directorate

Board of CRISIL approves change in directorate

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 16 February 2024

The Board of CRISIL at its meeting held on 16 February 2024 has accepted the resignation of Ewout Steenbergen (DIN: 07956962) with effect from the close of business hours on 16 February 2024 as Director and Chair of the Board.

The Board approved the appointment of Yann Le Pallec (DIN: 05173118) as Chairman of the Board with effect from 17 February 2024;

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Board also approved the appointment of Saugata Saha (DIN: 10496237) as an Additional Director (Non Executive) of the Company with effect from 17 February 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Board of Bayer CropScience approves change in directorate

Board of Page Industries approves change in directorate

Board of BASF India approves change in directorate

CRISIL Upgrades IIFL Finance's Outlook to 'Positive' from 'Stable', Sees Market Position Strengthening and Improvement in Profitability

Tata Motors receives affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

ITI signs MoU with JandK Operations

Bakeri Urban Development Pvt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.59 crore in the December 2023 quarter

CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 32.97% in the December 2023 quarter

Chemmanur Credits &amp; Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Welga Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.37 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story