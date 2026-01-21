Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Umiya Buildcon Ltd, Race Eco Chain Ltd, ICDS Ltd and N K Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 January 2026.

Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 14.83% to Rs 9.42 at 14:28 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 421 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3345 shares in the past one month.

Umiya Buildcon Ltd lost 11.63% to Rs 70.62. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4312 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1439 shares in the past one month. Race Eco Chain Ltd crashed 10.77% to Rs 102.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 452 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 609 shares in the past one month. ICDS Ltd corrected 10.00% to Rs 36.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60 shares in the past one month.