Volumes spurt at CreditAccess Grameen Ltd counter

Carborundum Universal Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, SRF Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 January 2026.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd notched up volume of 144.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 53.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.69 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.83% to Rs.1,402.00. Volumes stood at 2.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Carborundum Universal Ltd saw volume of 10.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.10 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.49% to Rs.799.10. Volumes stood at 2.39 lakh shares in the last session. Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd clocked volume of 318.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48.67 lakh shares. The stock lost 11.91% to Rs.397.70. Volumes stood at 54.44 lakh shares in the last session. Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd registered volume of 527.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 93.25 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.10% to Rs.150.70. Volumes stood at 55.72 lakh shares in the last session.