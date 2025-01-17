Amal hits record high after net profit soars to Rs 16 cr in Q3 FY25

Amal hit an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 664.25 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed to Rs 16.53 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 2.26 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations surged 77% to Rs 45.79 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 25.87 crore in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 17.49 crore in Q3 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 2.88 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses increased 21.13% to Rs 27.92 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 23.05 crore in Q3 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 19.32 crore (up 34.73% YoY) and employee benefit expenses was at Rs 1.53 crore (up 9.29% YoY) during the period under review.

Amal is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of bulk chemicals such as Sulphuric acid and Oleum and their downstream products such as Sulphur dioxide and Sulphur trioxide. The plant is located in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, India.

The counter hit an all-time high at Rs 664.25 in intraday today.

