Reliance Industries Ltd soars 2.9%, Gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1303.2, up 2.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.73% in last one year as compared to a 8.15% gain in NIFTY and a 0.1% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1303.2, up 2.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 23211.05. The Sensex is at 76656.14, down 0.5%. Reliance Industries Ltd has added around 3.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34275.1, up 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 207.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 118.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1304, up 2.68% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is down 4.73% in last one year as compared to a 8.15% gain in NIFTY and a 0.1% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 46.99 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

