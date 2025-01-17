ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd spurts 2.21%

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1950, up 2.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.41% in last one year as compared to a 8.15% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.28% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1950, up 2.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 23211.05. The Sensex is at 76656.14, down 0.5%. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd has risen around 4.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22943.75, down 1.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1956.55, up 2.18% on the day. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is up 35.41% in last one year as compared to a 8.15% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.28% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 42.47 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News