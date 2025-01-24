Amber Ent gains on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers in FY25

Amber Enterprises India added 2.46% to Rs 6,943.55 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 35.87 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with net loss of Rs 0.48 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 64.8% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,133.33 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The operating EBITDA grew to Rs 162 Cr, reflecting growth of 97% YoY. Operating EBITDA Margin improved to 7.6% in Q3 FY25, compared to 6.3% in the corresponding quarter last year.

The business diversification strategy is progressing well, as evidenced by the strong performance in the consumer durable and electronic divisions, which reported quarterly revenue growth of 67% and 96%, respectively, compared to the previous year, it added.

Jasbir Singh, executive chairman & CEO and whole-time director of Amber Enterprises, said, We are pleased to report the robust financial performance for Q3FY25. The Consumer Durable division reported strong growth of 67% YoY, led by the underlying RAC industry channel inventory filling in anticipation of a positive summer season and aided by deepening of the customer relationships.

The Electronic division continues to be on transformative growth momentum with revenue growth of 96% YoY in Q3FY25. The growth levers are in place for further rapid scale-up with the addition of business applications on the PCB assembly front, and on the board front, the Ascent facility expansion coupled with JV with Korea Circuit for HDI, Flex, and semiconductor substrates PCB will pave the way for growth.

The Railway Sub-systems & Defense division revenue witnessed a 13% decline on a YoY basis in Q3 FY25, impacted by deferral in offtake of products. However, the delay in Indian Railways offtake is more momentary, with no cancellations of orders. We remain optimistic for the strong growth trajectory of the division over the long term, backed by the order book and product expansion.

Overall, with the key strategic initiatives in each division, we are well poised to attain new scale for the company.

Amber Enterprises India is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing consumer durable products.

