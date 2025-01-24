India's Deep Ocean Mission gains momentum, set to boost blue economy

In a significant step toward advancing Indias scientific capabilities and bolstering the blue economy, the Ministry of Earth Sciences announced that the country is set to launch its first human underwater submersible (Deep-Sea Manned Vehicle) this year. This positions India among a select group of six nations with the technological prowess to undertake such an ambitious endeavour. The initial submersible will operate at a depth of up to 500 meters, with a subsequent goal of reaching a staggering depth of 6,000 meters by next year. Deep Ocean Mission offers potential to unlock vast resources, including critical minerals, rare metals, and undiscovered marine biodiversity, all of which are crucial for the countrys economic growth and environmental sustainability.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News