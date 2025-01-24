V2 Retail shares hit 5% upper circuit after posting 118% rise in profit YoY

V2 Retail shares clocked a 5 per cent upper circuit on Friday at Rs 1,839.75 per share. The stock surged after the company posted healthy third quarter ended December 31, 2024, numbers.

Around 12:19 PM, V2 Retail share price was up 5 per cent at Rs 1,839.75 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.45 per cent at 76,861.41. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 6,363.57 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,950 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 318.75 per share.

V2 Retail released its Q3 results on Thursday, after market hours, which showed that the company's consolidated net profit rose 118 per cent to Rs 685 crore as compared to Rs 314 crore a year ago.

ALSO READ: V2 Retail locked in 5% upper circuit on robust growth in Q3 update The revenue of the company for the quarter under review stood at Rs 5,909 crore as compared to Rs 3,738 crore a year ago which implies a rise of 58.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

As per the company's filing, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 111.5 crore as compared to Rs 60.9 crore in Q3 FY24, registering a growth of 83 per cent on Y-o-Y. Ebitda margin stood at 18.9 per cent for Q3 FY25 as compared to 16.3 per cent for Q3 FY24.

As on December 31, 2024, the company operated 160 stores with a total retail area of 17.22 lac sq. ft. The company opened 45 stores and closed two stores in 9MFY25.

Besides, its Same Store Sales growth was at 31 per cent in 9M FY25 despite a higher base and subdued consumer sentiment.

"Our customers' enthusiastic embrace of our unique products at competitive prices (MRP) is a resounding endorsement of our customer-centric approach. By prioritizing, fresh and varied product offerings; uncompromising quality, and exceptional value for money. The growth across all our stores has been encouraging, translating into a robust SSG of 31 per cent in 9M FY25," said Ram Chandra Agarwal, chairman & managing director.

In the past one year, V2 Retail shares have gained 437.46 per cent against Sensex's rise of 7.6 per cent.