Mankind Pharma slides after Q3 PAT slips 16% YoY to Rs 380 cr

Mankind Pharma shed 2.76% to Rs 2,560.05 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 16.2% to Rs 380.23 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 453.76 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

However, revenue from operations increased 23.9% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,230 crore in the third quarter of FY25.

Profit before tax was at Rs 497.33 crore in Q3 of FY25, registering a de-growth of 11.56% from Rs 562.32 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA grew 36.4% YoY to Rs 833 crore in the December 2024 quarter. EBITDA margin improved to 25.8% in Q3 FY25, compared to 23.4% recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Domestic revenue stood at Rs 2,773 crore in Q3 FY25, up by 15.5% YoY, while export revenue stood at Rs 457 crore, up by 120.8% YoY during the quarter.

Export growth was driven by an increase in base business, supported by new launches in the last 1224 months and consolidation of BSV. During the quarter, the company has launched 1 new product in the US, taking the total launched products to 42.

The companys consumer healthcare business reported 30% increase in revenue to Rs 193 crore in Q3 FY25, supported by steady growth across all key brands; strong growth in secondary sales for Manforce Condom, Gas-o-fast and HealthOk of 13%, 28% and 26% YoY respectively and gaining strong traction in recent strategic launches: Manforce Epic (Premium category), Nimulid (Pain Management), etc.

Cash flow from operations stood at Rs 460 crore in the third quarter of FY25.

Rajeev Juneja, vice chairman & managing director, Mankind Pharma, said, We achieved a healthy revenue growth of 24% YoY with a strong adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.7% in Q3 FY25, driven by continued outperformance in chronic, strong recovery in OTC and consolidation of BSV. 30% YoY revenue growth in OTC business supported by strategic initiatives undertaken last year.

The integration of BSV is on track, with focus on mandate brands, improving productivity and adopting best practices to ensure long term sustainable growth. 2024 has been a transformative year - now having multiple building blocks steady base business, fast growing specialty chronic segment, high potential OTC business, and high-entry barrier super specialty portfolio of BSV.

Mankind Pharma is one of the largest pharmaceutical company in India, which focuses on the domestic market with its Pan India presence.Mankind pharma operates at the intersection of the Indian pharmaceutical formulations and consumer healthcare sectors with the aim of providing quality products at affordable prices. The company has 25 manufacturing facilities in India manufacturing a wide range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, syrups, vials, ampoules, blow fill seal, soft and hard gels, eye drops, creams, contraceptives and other over-the-counter products.

