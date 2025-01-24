Stock Market LIVE: Sensex opens at 76,455, Nifty at 23,183; Broader mkts flat; Pharma index down 1%

Stock Market LIVE on Friday, January 24, 2025: Benchmark indices, Nifty50 and Sensex, started the day marginally lower.

BSE Sensex opened nearly 65 points lower at 76,455.35, while Nifty50 opened 21 points lower at 23,183.90 levels.

Power Grid, NTPC were the top gainers while Sun Pharma, Zomato were the top laggards on BSE.

Similarly, on NSE, BPCL, Power Grid were the gainers while Dr Reddy and Apollo Hospitals were the top laggards.

Broader markets were trading flat with a positive bias. Nifty SmallCap was up 0.01 per cent while MidCap was trading 0.28 per cent lower.

Sectorally, Nifty Pharma was the top loser, down over 1.5 per cent.

Investors’ focus today will be primarily on December quarter results from big players like JSW Seel, DLF, IndiGo, and Godrej Consumer Products among others. Investors will also keen an eye on forex data and PMI Manufacturing and Services Flash data for January.

Notably, Bank of Japan hikes interest rates by 25 basis points to 0.5 per cent, bringing its policy rate to its highest level since 2008.