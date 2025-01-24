Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex opens at 76,455, Nifty at 23,183; Broader mkts flat; Pharma index down 1%

Stock Market LIVE on Friday January 24, 2025: At 6:56 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 33 points higher at 23,297, indicating a higher start for the bourses

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 9:24 AM IST
9:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Take a look at Nifty50 gainers and laggards in early trade

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BPCL, Power Grid, NTPC were among the top gainers on Nifty50. 

 

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and loser

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Power Grid, NTPC, Tata Steel were among the top gainers on Sensex after market opened. 

 

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market after opening

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Midcap and Smallcap traded in green after market opened. 

 

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty up over 50 pts, above 23,250 after opening

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty 50 was up over 50 points, above 23,250 after market opened.

 

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex flat after opening, above 76,500

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was flat with a positive bias above 76,500 after market opened. 

 

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and loser in pre open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: TCS, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel were among the top losers on Sensex in pre open. 


9:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market in pre open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader market indices in green during pre open. 


9:06 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty down over 130 pts, below 23,100 during pre open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty was down over 130 points, below 23,100 during pre open.

 

9:04 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down over 100 pts, near 76,400 in pre open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was down over 100 points in the pre open, below 76,450. 

 

9:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tech view

The two days of consecutive upsides failed to gain momentum is suggestive that a range breakout might take longer to evolve. So, while we brace for more swings within the 23,000-23,400 region, positivity may linger as long as above 23155. Such positivity could however wane once 23,300 is crossed, but may resurface on push above 23,440. Alternatively, a slippage past 23155 may let bears dominate, though a free fall may be restricted by 23,050-22,980 supports for now.

View by Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services. 

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BOJ hikes interest rate by 25 bps

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bank of Japan (BOJ) has hiked the interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) or 0.50 per cent.

8:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market expert view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The strength of the US market with S&P 500 setting yet another record high and the 10-year US bond yield remaining strong around 4.65% will continue to weigh on the Indian market. FIIs will continue to sell putting pressure on largecaps like banking. The irrationality in the market characterised by fair and even low valuations for largecaps like banking and excessive valuations in the broader market will have to reverse at some point of time. But we don’t know when that will happen.
 
The Q3 results of IT companies and the management commentary indicating improving prospects for the sector suggest that the sector is a safe bet now.

View by Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

8:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sahaj Agarwal of Kotak Securities recommends Short Strangle on Nifty

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Over the past week, the market has broadly entered a consolidation phase, likely due to short-term oversold conditions. For the week ahead, 22,800 is expected to act as a support while 23,500, a previous support level, now serves as a resistance on a role-reversal basis. Range-bound activity anticipated between these key support & resistance levels. Read more 

8:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Denta Water IPO ends today: Subscription soars 50x, GMP at 47%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The public subscription window for the initial public offering (IPO) of Denta Water and Infra Solutions, a water and infrastructure solutions company, is set to close today, Friday, January 24, 2025.

The Rs 220 crore offering, which opened for public subscription on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, has received an overwhelming response from investors. Read more 

8:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: EPack Prefab Tech files IPO papers to raise Rs 300 cr via fresh issue

Stock Market LIVE Updates: EPack Prefab Technologies has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The IPO comprises fresh issues of shares worth Rs 300 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 1 crore shares by promoters, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Tuesday. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE on Friday, January 24, 2025: Benchmark indices, Nifty50 and Sensex, started the day marginally lower. 
 
BSE Sensex opened nearly 65 points lower at 76,455.35, while Nifty50 opened 21 points lower at 23,183.90 levels.
 
Power Grid, NTPC were the top gainers while Sun Pharma, Zomato were the top laggards on BSE.
 
Similarly, on NSE, BPCL, Power Grid were the gainers while Dr Reddy and Apollo Hospitals were the top laggards.
 
Broader markets were trading flat with a positive bias. Nifty SmallCap was up 0.01 per cent while MidCap was trading 0.28 per cent lower.
 
Sectorally, Nifty Pharma was the top loser, down over 1.5 per cent.
 
Investors’ focus today will be primarily on December quarter results from big players like JSW Seel, DLF, IndiGo, and Godrej Consumer Products among others. Investors will also keen an eye on forex data and PMI Manufacturing and Services Flash data for January.
 
Notably, Bank of Japan hikes interest rates by 25 basis points to 0.5 per cent, bringing its policy rate to its highest level since 2008.
 

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

