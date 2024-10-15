EC announces poll dates for Maharashtra, Jharkhand

The Election Commission of India today unveiled the schedule for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Voters in Maharashtra will head to the polls on November 20, 2024, to elect representatives for 288 assembly seats in a single-phase election. Meanwhile, Jharkhand's 81 assembly seats will be contested over two phases on November 13 and November 20, 2024.

By-elections will be held for 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats spread across 15 states on November 13 and November 20.

The vote counting for all these elections is scheduled for November 23.

