EC announces poll dates for Maharashtra, Jharkhand

By-elections will be held for 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats spread across 15 states on November 13 and November 20.
The vote counting for all these elections is scheduled for November 23.
Maharashtra's assembly term ends on November 26, 2024, and Jharkhand's assembly term concludes on January 5, 2025.
The announcement sets the stage for a significant electoral event, drawing national attention as parties prepare to campaign intensively in the coming weeks.
