Teamo Productions HQ standalone net profit rises 435.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.94% to Rs 145.55 crore

Net profit of Teamo Productions HQ rose 435.71% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.94% to Rs 145.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 120.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.145.55120.350.870.202.000.692.000.691.500.28

