Teamo Productions HQ standalone net profit rises 435.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 10:54 PM IST
Sales rise 20.94% to Rs 145.55 crore

Net profit of Teamo Productions HQ rose 435.71% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.94% to Rs 145.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 120.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales145.55120.35 21 OPM %0.870.20 -PBDT2.000.69 190 PBT2.000.69 190 NP1.500.28 436

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

