Annvrridhhi Ventures standalone net profit declines 58.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.12% to Rs 20.92 crore

Net profit of Annvrridhhi Ventures declined 58.82% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.12% to Rs 20.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.20.9216.720.571.200.080.190.070.160.070.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News