KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit rises 29.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of KIFS Financial Services rose 29.27% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.24% to Rs 7.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7.058.7397.5998.632.842.302.832.182.121.64

