Antariksh Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:24 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net loss of Antariksh Industries reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales08.75 -100 OPM %01.37 -PBDT-0.050.12 PL PBT-0.050.12 PL NP-0.040.09 PL

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

