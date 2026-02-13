F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit rises 65.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.75% to Rs 2.02 crore

Net profit of F Mec International Financial Services rose 65.91% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 50.75% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2.021.3460.4064.931.060.611.010.590.730.44

