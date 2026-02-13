Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit rises 65.91% in the December 2025 quarter

F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit rises 65.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:24 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 50.75% to Rs 2.02 crore

Net profit of F Mec International Financial Services rose 65.91% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 50.75% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.021.34 51 OPM %60.4064.93 -PBDT1.060.61 74 PBT1.010.59 71 NP0.730.44 66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centenial Surgical Suture reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Amit International reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Rotographics (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Chitrakut Holdings standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Epuja Spiritech reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.78 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story