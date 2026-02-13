Rotographics (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 10.08 crore

Net profit of Rotographics (India) reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 10.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024.10.080-0.3000.2600.2600.220

